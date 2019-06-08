Rubel Hossain: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Rubel Hossain is a Bangladeshi bowler and is part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29-year-old.
File image of Bangladesh cricketer Rubel Hossain. (AP Image)
Rubel Hossain, whose full name is Mohammad Rubel Hossain, is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on January 1, 1990 at Bagerhat, Khulna. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-19s, Chittagong Division, Chittagong Kings, Khulna Division, South Zone (Bangladesh).
Rubel Hossain has played in 97 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 123 runs at an average of 4.73. His highest score is 17. He has scored 0 centuries and 0 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 123 wickets at an average of 33.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.62. He has 1 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 6/26.
Rubel made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dhaka on January 14, 2009 and the last ODI he played was against Ireland at Dublin on May 15, 2019.
This Rubel Hossain: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.
