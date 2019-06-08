Take the pledge to vote

Sabbir Rahman: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8

Sabbir Rahman is a Bangladeshi batsman and is part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 27 years old.

Updated:June 8, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
Sabbir Rahman (Image: AFP)
Sabbir Rahman, whose full name is Mohammad Sabbir Rahman, is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on November 22, 1991 at Rajsahi. He is 27 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm legbreak

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Cricket Board Academy, Bangladesh Under-19s, Bangladesh Under-23s, Barisal Burners, Barisal Division, Peshawar Zalmi, Rajshahi Division, Sylhet Sixers.

Sabbir Rahman has played in 61 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1219 runs at an average of 25.93. His highest score is 102. He has scored 1 centuries and 5 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 3 wickets at an average of 108.33. His bowling economy rate is 6.72. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 1/12.

Rahman made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Chattogram on November 21, 2014 and the last ODI he played was against West Indies at Dublin (Malahide) on May 17, 2019.

This Sabbir Rahman: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.

