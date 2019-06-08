Shakib Al Hasan: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Shakib Al Hasan is a Bangladeshi all-rounder and is part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 26 years old.
File photo of Shakib Al Hasan.
Shakib Al Hasan, whose full name is Shakib Al Hasan, is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on February 25, 1993 at Satkhira. He is 26 years of age. He is an all-rounder and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is slow left-arm orthodox.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Adelaide Strikers, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Cricket Board XI, Barbados Tridents, Dhaka Gladiators, Jamaica Tallawahs, Karachi Kings, Khulna Division, Kolkata Knight Riders, Peshawar Zalmi, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Worcestershire.
Shakib Al Hasan has played in 200 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 5856 runs at an average of 36.14. His highest score is 134 not out. He has scored 7 centuries and 42 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 252 wickets at an average of 29.98. His bowling economy rate is 4.44. He has 1 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/47.
Shakib made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare on August 6, 2006 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.
