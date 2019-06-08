Soumya Sarkar: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8

Soumya Sarkar, whose full name is Soumya Sarkar, is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on February 25, 1993 at Satkhira. He is 26 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-19s, Bangladesh Under-23s, Dhaka Gladiators, Khulna Division, South Zone (Bangladesh).

Soumya Sarkar has played in 46 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1534 runs at an average of 36.52. His highest score is 127 not out. He has scored 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 1 wickets at an average of 138.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.75. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 1/19.

Soumya made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Dhaka on December 1, 2014 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Soumya Sarkar: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.