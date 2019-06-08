Soumya Sarkar: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Soumya Sarkar is a Bangladeshi batsman and is part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 26 years old.
File photo of Soumya Sarkar. (Image: Twitter)
Soumya Sarkar, whose full name is Soumya Sarkar, is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on February 25, 1993 at Satkhira. He is 26 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-19s, Bangladesh Under-23s, Dhaka Gladiators, Khulna Division, South Zone (Bangladesh).
Soumya Sarkar has played in 46 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 1534 runs at an average of 36.52. His highest score is 127 not out. He has scored 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 1 wickets at an average of 138.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.75. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 1/19.
Soumya made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Dhaka on December 1, 2014 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Soumya Sarkar: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.
- Bangladesh 2019 world cup cricket team
- Bangladesh cricket team
- Cricket World Cup 2019
- cricket world cup players
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110 First Ride Review: Funky & Functional
- Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Delighted Netizens Roast Him to Space
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Storms into French Open Final
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s