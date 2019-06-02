English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch
South Africa, having lost their ICC World Cup 2019 opener against England, will go to get to winning ways while Bangladesh will look to cause an upset.
Kagiso Rabada is one of the bowlers to watch out for in the ICC World Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has challenged his side to make amends for the painful start to their World Cup campaign as they aim to bounce back against Bangladesh on Sunday.
Predicted Playing XI
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Somya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahim(WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahaman/Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman,
South Africa: Hasim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram/David Miller, JP Duminy, Adil Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kasigo Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi
Match details
The match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London, at 3:00 PM IST. The game will be live o Star Sports and live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Injury News
Both sides are facing injury trouble at the top of their batting lineup. Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal will be given the chance to decide whether he is fit enough to face South Africa after he was struck on the left wrist in the nets earlier this week, before being cleared of any fracture. Hashim Amla was hurt by a Jofra Archer bouncer that hit his helmet, but he is expected to still feature in today's match.
Dream 11 Picks
Batsmen: Mustafizur Rahim(WK), Quinton De Kock, Somya Sarkar, Faf du Plessis (C), Van der Dussen
All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, (VC) Adil Phehlukwayo
Bowlers: Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Rubel Hossain
