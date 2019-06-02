South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Picks: Predicted Best XI, Team News, Injury Update, How to Watch

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has challenged his side to make amends for the painful start to their World Cup campaign as they aim to bounce back against Bangladesh on Sunday.Bangladesh, who lost to India by 95 runs in World Cup warm-up, will look to give a batting-struggling South Africa tough competition in their World Cup opener.The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against hosts England in the tournament's opening match on Thursday as they were outplayed in all three facets of the game.But they have a chance to get back on track when they return to the Oval to face Bangladesh and Du Plessis says now is not the time to panic.The lengthy nature of the 10-team group stage, in which each country plays nine matches and the top four make the semi-finals, gives South Africa time to recover.Bangladesh's 95-run loss in their second warm-up match against India gave them a reality check but there were significant positives as their new ball bowlers exploited the conditions to good effect, troubling the Indian top order. Mushfiqur Rahim's form with the bat comes in as a great positive, as the wicket-keeper batsman is the mainstay of their middle order.Liton Das, Somya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahim(WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahaman/Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman,Hasim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram/David Miller, JP Duminy, Adil Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kasigo Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi NgidiThe match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London, at 3:00 PM IST. The game will be live o Star Sports and live streaming will be available on Hotstar.Both sides are facing injury trouble at the top of their batting lineup. Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal will be given the chance to decide whether he is fit enough to face South Africa after he was struck on the left wrist in the nets earlier this week, before being cleared of any fracture. Hashim Amla was hurt by a Jofra Archer bouncer that hit his helmet, but he is expected to still feature in today's match.Mustafizur Rahim(WK), Quinton De Kock, Somya Sarkar, Faf du Plessis (C), Van der DussenShakib al Hasan, (VC) Adil PhehlukwayoDale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Rubel Hossain