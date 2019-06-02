ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh: Venue, Weather and Key Facts

South Africa would hope to register their first win of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh at the same venue - the Kennington Oval. The proteas started their World Cup journey with a 104-run loss to England. The Tigers, who lost their ICC World Cup warm up match to India by 95 runs will look to keep pressure on the perennial chokers South Africa.Established in 1845, the Oval has a capacity of 23,500. The stadium is steeped in history hosting the first-ever Test on English soil played in September 1880.This is also the historic venue where the legend of the Ashes was born two years later in August 1882. After England lost to Australia, chasing a meagre target of 85, British newspaper, The Sporting Times, published satirical obituary leading to the England-Australia Test series being called the “Ashes”.Located in London, the stadium has hosted 66 ODI matches. Out of it, 26 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 40 times. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker match yet. The highest score on this ground 398 made by New Zealand against England in June 2015.England captain Eoin Morgan with 573 runs from 15 matches has scored the most runs on this ground while England pace great James Anderson with 30 scalps from 15 games is the highest wicket taker.Besides cricket, the Kennington Oval has hosted many other important sporting occasions. It staged the first FA Cup final in 1872. In 1876 it staged to the first England v Wales and England v Scotland rugby internationals.The Kennington Oval has also hosted rock concerts by bands “The Who” and “The Faces” in 1971. It has also been the venue for ice skating and the now traditional end-of-season Aussie Rules match.Opened - 1845Capacity- 23,500Known as The Oval; The AMP Oval; The Foster's Oval; The Brit OvalEnds - Pavilion End, Vauxhall EndLocation - London, EnglandTime Zone - UTC +01:00Home to England, SurreyFloodlights - Yes