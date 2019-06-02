ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh: Venue, Weather and Key Facts

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh: Venue, Weather and Key Facts
Established in 1845, the Oval has a capacity of 23,500. The stadium is steeped in history hosting the first-ever Test on English soil played in September 1880.
Bangladesh players celebrating after a wicket.
Loading...
South Africa would hope to register their first win of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh at the same venue - the Kennington Oval. The proteas started their World Cup journey with a 104-run loss to England. The Tigers, who lost their ICC World Cup warm up match to India by 95 runs will look to keep pressure on the perennial chokers South Africa.
Established in 1845, the Oval has a capacity of 23,500. The stadium is steeped in history hosting the first-ever Test on English soil played in September 1880.
This is also the historic venue where the legend of the Ashes was born two years later in August 1882. After England lost to Australia, chasing a meagre target of 85, British newspaper, The Sporting Times, published satirical obituary leading to the England-Australia Test series being called the “Ashes”.
Located in London, the stadium has hosted 66 ODI matches. Out of it, 26 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 40 times. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker match yet. The highest score on this ground 398 made by New Zealand against England in June 2015.
England captain Eoin Morgan with 573 runs from 15 matches has scored the most runs on this ground while England pace great James Anderson with 30 scalps from 15 games is the highest wicket taker.
Besides cricket, the Kennington Oval has hosted many other important sporting occasions. It staged the first FA Cup final in 1872. In 1876 it staged to the first England v Wales and England v Scotland rugby internationals.
The Kennington Oval has also hosted rock concerts by bands “The Who” and “The Faces” in 1971. It has also been the venue for ice skating and the now traditional end-of-season Aussie Rules match.
Key Facts
Opened - 1845
Capacity- 23,500
Known as The Oval; The AMP Oval; The Foster's Oval; The Brit Oval
Ends - Pavilion End, Vauxhall End
Location - London, England
Time Zone - UTC +01:00
Home to England, Surrey
Floodlights - Yes
Weather:
The temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius with only 10% chance of rain.
Established in 1845, the Oval has a capacity of 23,500. The stadium is steeped in history hosting the first-ever Test on English soil played in September 1880.
This is also the historic venue where the legend of the Ashes was born two years later in August 1882. After England lost to Australia, chasing a meagre target of 85, British newspaper, The Sporting Times, published satirical obituary leading to the England-Australia Test series being called the “Ashes”.
Located in London, the stadium has hosted 66 ODI matches. Out of it, 26 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 40 times. However, this stadium hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker match yet. The highest score on this ground 398 made by New Zealand against England in June 2015.
England captain Eoin Morgan with 573 runs from 15 matches has scored the most runs on this ground while England pace great James Anderson with 30 scalps from 15 games is the highest wicket taker.
Besides cricket, the Kennington Oval has hosted many other important sporting occasions. It staged the first FA Cup final in 1872. In 1876 it staged to the first England v Wales and England v Scotland rugby internationals.
The Kennington Oval has also hosted rock concerts by bands “The Who” and “The Faces” in 1971. It has also been the venue for ice skating and the now traditional end-of-season Aussie Rules match.
Key Facts
Opened - 1845
Capacity- 23,500
Known as The Oval; The AMP Oval; The Foster's Oval; The Brit Oval
Ends - Pavilion End, Vauxhall End
Location - London, England
Time Zone - UTC +01:00
Home to England, Surrey
Floodlights - Yes
Weather:
The temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius with only 10% chance of rain.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
- #MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30
- Scantily-Dressed Woman Invades Pitch During Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final
- Mouni Roy No Longer in Bole Chudiyan with Nawaz After Producer Accuses Her of Unprofessionalism
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results