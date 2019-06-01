'Speechless' After Pakistan's Demolition by Windies, Shoaib Akhtar Roasts 'Fat and Unfit' Sarfaraz Ahmed

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
'Speechless' After Pakistan's Demolition by Windies, Shoaib Akhtar Roasts 'Fat and Unfit' Sarfaraz Ahmed
Shoaib Akhtar was left dumb-founded at Pakistan's humiliating loss against West Indies as he reacted on Twitter saying 'speechless'.
Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts at end of play during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on May 31, 2019. (AP Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Upon Pakistan’s humiliating demolition in its maiden match in ICC World Cup 2019 against West Indies in Nottingham, fans and former cricketers across the world heavily trolled the players and took to fault-finding on social media. Among the prominent critiques was former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar who cornered skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, calling him 'fat and unfit'.
Soon after the Team Pakistan was left red-faced after the match on Friday, Akhtar said, “When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He’s the first captain I’ve seen who is so unfit. He’s not able to move across and he’s struggling with wicket-keeping.”
However, Akhtar, who is known as The Rawalpindi Express, was left dumb-founded at his country’s humiliating loss against Windies as he reacted on Twitter saying “speechless”. Further, he posted a series of tweets along with a video suggesting that the Pakistani players need to be backed despite the 'disappointing' defeat in their opening match.
Pakistan were thrashed by Team West Indies in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2017 too but went on to lift the title at the end by defeating India in the final. The Pak skipper, during the post-match press conference, suggested that he has full faith in the team and believes that the players will come back stronger after the disappointing result.
West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to put Pakistan to bat first in Friday's game.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pakistan Skipper Sarfarz Ahmed said, "We have 8 matches left and I have full faith in my team's ability to perform better. We'll try to forget this match and come back strongly in the next one."
Soon after the Team Pakistan was left red-faced after the match on Friday, Akhtar said, “When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He’s the first captain I’ve seen who is so unfit. He’s not able to move across and he’s struggling with wicket-keeping.”
Harsh - Shoaib Akhtar "When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He's the first captain I've seen who is so unfit. He's not able to move across and he's struggling with wicket-keeping" #CWC19 #PAKvWI— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 31, 2019
However, Akhtar, who is known as The Rawalpindi Express, was left dumb-founded at his country’s humiliating loss against Windies as he reacted on Twitter saying “speechless”. Further, he posted a series of tweets along with a video suggesting that the Pakistani players need to be backed despite the 'disappointing' defeat in their opening match.
Speechless.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019
Ok the match is over. Recollecting my thoughts and emotions.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019
We have to back these boys, they are representing our nation. They need our support throughout the World Cup. #PAKvWI #CWC19
Pakistan were thrashed by Team West Indies in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2017 too but went on to lift the title at the end by defeating India in the final. The Pak skipper, during the post-match press conference, suggested that he has full faith in the team and believes that the players will come back stronger after the disappointing result.
West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to put Pakistan to bat first in Friday's game.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pakistan Skipper Sarfarz Ahmed said, "We have 8 matches left and I have full faith in my team's ability to perform better. We'll try to forget this match and come back strongly in the next one."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- Liverpool, Tottenham Set for Champions League Showdown as Madrid Sees Sea of English Supporters
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results