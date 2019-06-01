'Speechless' After Pakistan's Demolition by Windies, Shoaib Akhtar Roasts 'Fat and Unfit' Sarfaraz Ahmed

Harsh - Shoaib Akhtar "When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He's the first captain I've seen who is so unfit. He's not able to move across and he's struggling with wicket-keeping" #CWC19 #PAKvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 31, 2019

Speechless. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019

Ok the match is over. Recollecting my thoughts and emotions.

We have to back these boys, they are representing our nation. They need our support throughout the World Cup. #PAKvWI #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019

Upon Pakistan’s humiliating demolition in its maiden match in ICC World Cup 2019 against West Indies in Nottingham, fans and former cricketers across the world heavily trolled the players and took to fault-finding on social media. Among the prominent critiques was former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar who cornered skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, calling him 'fat and unfit'.Soon after the Team Pakistan was left red-faced after the match on Friday, Akhtar said, “When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He’s the first captain I’ve seen who is so unfit. He’s not able to move across and he’s struggling with wicket-keeping.”However, Akhtar, who is known as The Rawalpindi Express, was left dumb-founded at his country’s humiliating loss against Windies as he reacted on Twitter saying “speechless”. Further, he posted a series of tweets along with a video suggesting that the Pakistani players need to be backed despite the 'disappointing' defeat in their opening match.Pakistan were thrashed by Team West Indies in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2017 too but went on to lift the title at the end by defeating India in the final. The Pak skipper, during the post-match press conference, suggested that he has full faith in the team and believes that the players will come back stronger after the disappointing result.West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to put Pakistan to bat first in Friday's game.Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pakistan Skipper Sarfarz Ahmed said, "We have 8 matches left and I have full faith in my team's ability to perform better. We'll try to forget this match and come back strongly in the next one."