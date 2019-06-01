Take the pledge to vote

Suranga Lakmal: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Suranga Lakmal is a Sri Lankan bowler and is part of the Sri Lanka cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 32 -year-old.

Updated:June 1, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Suranga Lakmal: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Suranga Lakmal (ICC)
Ranasinghe Arachchige Suranga Lakmal is a Sri Lanka cricketer. Born on March 10, 1987 in Matara, he is 32 years of age. He is primarily a right-arm fast-medium bowler and is a right-hand batter.

He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Basnahira South, Matara Sports Club, Sri Lanka A, Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club.

Lakmal has played 82 ODIs, taking 107 wickets at an average of 31.55. His economy rate is 5.43 and his best bowling figure is 4/13.

As a batter, he has scored 217 runs at an average of 8.68. His highest score is 26. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.

Lakmal made his ODI debut against India at Nagpur, December 18, 2009. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.

This Suranga Lakmal: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
