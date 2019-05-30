English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tabraiz Shamsi: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Tabraiz Shamsi is a South African bowler and is part of the South Africa cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates after taking the wicket. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Tabraiz Shamsi is a South African bowler and is part of the South Africa cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.
Body: Tabraiz Shamsi, whose full name is Tabraiz Shamsi, is a South African cricketer. He was born on February 18, 1990 at Johannesburg, Gauteng. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is slow left-arm chinaman.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Dolphins, Easterns, Gauteng, Gauteng Under-19s, KwaZulu-Natal, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Africa A, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Titans.
Tabraiz Shamsi has played in 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 0 runs at an average of 0. His highest score is 0. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 19 wickets at an average of 35.89. His bowling economy rate is 5.30. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/33.
Shamsi made his ODI debut against Australia at Adelaide on June 7, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth on March 13, 2019.
Body: Tabraiz Shamsi, whose full name is Tabraiz Shamsi, is a South African cricketer. He was born on February 18, 1990 at Johannesburg, Gauteng. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is slow left-arm chinaman.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Dolphins, Easterns, Gauteng, Gauteng Under-19s, KwaZulu-Natal, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Africa A, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Titans.
Tabraiz Shamsi has played in 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 0 runs at an average of 0. His highest score is 0. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 19 wickets at an average of 35.89. His bowling economy rate is 5.30. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/33.
Shamsi made his ODI debut against Australia at Adelaide on June 7, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth on March 13, 2019.
- Cricket World Cup 2019
- cricket world cup players
- icc world cup 2019
- south africa 2019 world cup cricket team
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- Avengers Endgame Now Needs Rs 696 Crore More to Overtake Avatar As Highest Grossing Movie Ever
- Not Starstruck: Astronomers are Not Pleased About SpaceX's Shining New Satellites
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results