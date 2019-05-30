Tabraiz Shamsi: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Tabraiz Shamsi is a South African bowler and is part of the South Africa cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.Body: Tabraiz Shamsi, whose full name is Tabraiz Shamsi, is a South African cricketer. He was born on February 18, 1990 at Johannesburg, Gauteng. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is slow left-arm chinaman.He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Dolphins, Easterns, Gauteng, Gauteng Under-19s, KwaZulu-Natal, KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Africa A, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Titans.Tabraiz Shamsi has played in 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 0 runs at an average of 0. His highest score is 0. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 19 wickets at an average of 35.89. His bowling economy rate is 5.30. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/33.Shamsi made his ODI debut against Australia at Adelaide on June 7, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth on March 13, 2019.