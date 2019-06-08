Tamim Iqbal: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8

Tamim Iqbal, whose full name is Tamim Iqbal Khan, is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on November 22, 1991 at Rajsahi. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a left-handed batsman.

He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Asia XI, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-19s, Chittagong Division, Duronto Rajshahi, ICC World XI, Nottinghamshire, Peshawar Zalmi, Pune Warriors, St Lucia Zouks, Wellington, World-XI.

Tamim Iqbal has played in 195 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 6676 runs at an average of 36.08. His highest score is 154. He has scored 11 centuries and 46 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 0.00. His bowling economy rate is 13.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.

Iqbal made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare on February 9, 2007 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Tamim Iqbal: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.