Tamim Iqbal: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 8
Tamim Iqbal is a Bangladeshi batsman and is part of the Bangladesh cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30-year-old.
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal
Tamim Iqbal, whose full name is Tamim Iqbal Khan, is a Bangladesh cricketer. He was born on November 22, 1991 at Rajsahi. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a batsman and is a left-handed batsman.
He has played for the following cricket teams: Bangladesh, Asia XI, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Under-19s, Chittagong Division, Duronto Rajshahi, ICC World XI, Nottinghamshire, Peshawar Zalmi, Pune Warriors, St Lucia Zouks, Wellington, World-XI.
Tamim Iqbal has played in 195 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 6676 runs at an average of 36.08. His highest score is 154. He has scored 11 centuries and 46 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 0.00. His bowling economy rate is 13.00. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/00.
Iqbal made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare on February 9, 2007 and the last ODI he played was against New Zealand at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Tamim Iqbal: Bangladesh cricketer profile is updated as of 3 PM, June 8, 2019.
- Bangladesh 2019 world cup cricket team
- Bangladesh cricket team
- Cricket World Cup 2019
- cricket world cup players
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
- Sophie Turner Now Blames 'Lazy' Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington for GoT Starbucks Coffee Cup Blunder
- India vs Australia: 'No Chance' I'll Share Dhoni's Secrets With Australian Camp, Says Hussey
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s