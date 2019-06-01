Thisara Perera: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Narangoda Liyanaarachchilage Thisara Chirantha Perera is a Sri Lankan cricketer. Born on April 3, 1989, Colombo, he is 30 years of age. A left-hand batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler, Perera is an allrounder.He has played for the following teams: Sri Lanka, Chennai Super Kings, Colts Cricket Club, Gloucestershire, Guyana Amazon Warriors, ICC World XI, Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Melbourne Renegades, Montreal Tigers, Multan Sultans, Mumbai Indians, Quetta Gladiators, Rising Pune Supergiants, Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Under-19s, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wayamba, World-XI.Perera has played 154 ODIs, scoring 2147 runs at an average of 20.44. His highest score is 140. He has scored one century and ten half-centuries.As a bowler he has taken 170 wickets at an average of 31.25. His economy rate is 5.86 and his best bowling figure is 6/44.Perera made his ODI debut against India at Kolkata, December 24, 2009. His last ODI was against Scotland at Edinburgh, May 21, 2019.This Thisara Perera: Sri Lanka cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 1, 2019.