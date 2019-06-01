Tim Southee Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Tim Southee Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Tim Southee is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
Tim Southee (Photo Credit: AP)
Tim Southee, whose full name is Timothy Grant Southee, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on December 11, 1988 at Whangarei, Northland. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast-medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings, Essex, Mumbai Indians, New Zealand Under-19s, Northern Districts, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Vancouver Knights.
Tim Southee has played in 139 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 669 runs at an average of 12.62. His highest score is 55. He has scored no centuries and 1 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 185 wickets at an average of 34.07. His bowling economy rate is 5.42. He has 3 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 7/33.
Southee made his ODI debut against England at Chester-le-Street on Junuary 15, 2008 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.
This Tim Southee: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings, Essex, Mumbai Indians, New Zealand Under-19s, Northern Districts, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Vancouver Knights.
Tim Southee has played in 139 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 669 runs at an average of 12.62. His highest score is 55. He has scored no centuries and 1 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 185 wickets at an average of 34.07. His bowling economy rate is 5.42. He has 3 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 7/33.
Southee made his ODI debut against England at Chester-le-Street on Junuary 15, 2008 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.
This Tim Southee: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.
