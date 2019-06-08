Tim Southee Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Tim Southee is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
Tim Southee (Photo Credit: AP)
Tim Southee, whose full name is Timothy Grant Southee, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on December 11, 1988 at Whangarei, Northland. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast-medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Chennai Super Kings, Essex, Mumbai Indians, New Zealand Under-19s, Northern Districts, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Vancouver Knights.
Tim Southee has played in 139 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 669 runs at an average of 12.62. His highest score is 55. He has scored no centuries and 1 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 185 wickets at an average of 34.07. His bowling economy rate is 5.42. He has 3 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 7/33.
Southee made his ODI debut against England at Chester-le-Street on Junuary 15, 2008 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.
This Tim Southee: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.
