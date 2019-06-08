Tom Blundell Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Tom Blundell is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.
Tom Blundell, whose full name is Thomas Ackland Blundell, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on September 1, 1990 at Wellington. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a wicket-keeper batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, New Zealand Under-19s, Wellington, Wellington A, Wellington Under-19s.
Tom Blundell has played in 0 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 0 runs at an average of 00.00. His highest score is 0. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/0.
Blundell hasn't made his ODI debut yet.
This Tom Blundell: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.
