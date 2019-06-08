Tom Blundell, whose full name is Thomas Ackland Blundell, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on September 1, 1990 at Wellington. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a wicket-keeper batsman and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, New Zealand Under-19s, Wellington, Wellington A, Wellington Under-19s.

Tom Blundell has played in 0 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 0 runs at an average of 00.00. His highest score is 0. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/0.

Blundell hasn't made his ODI debut yet.

This Tom Blundell: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.