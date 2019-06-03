English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tom Curran: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
Tom Curran is a British is an all-rounder cricketer playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 24 years old.
File photo of Tom Curran
Tom Curran, whose full name is Thomas Kevin Curran, is an England cricket team player from Birmingham, Warwickshire. He was born on March 12, 1995 in Birmingham. He is 24 years of age. He is primarily a right-arm fast medium bowler and his batting style is right-handed.
Tom Curran has played in these teams: England, Surrey, Kolkata Knight Riders, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, England Lions, South, Cape Town Knight Riders, Kerala Knights.
Tom Curran has played in 17 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 178 runs at an average of 44.50. His highest score is 47 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 27 wickets at an average of 29.81. His bowling economy rate is 6.33. His best bowling figure is 5/35.
With the amount of domestic exposure that he had, in June 2017, Curran was finally drafted into the England national side for a T20I series against South Africa. His debut match was decent enough and everyone got impressed with his pace and guile.
His maiden ODI match was England v West Indies at Southampton, Sep 29, 2017 and his latest ODI match was England vs Pakistanm Leeds, May 19, 2019.
This is Tom Curran: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
