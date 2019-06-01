Tom Latham Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Tom Latham, whose full name is Thomas William Maxwell Latham, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on September 1, 1990 at Wellington. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a wicket-keeper batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, New Zealand Under-19s, Wellington, Wellington A, Wellington Under-19s.Tom Latham has played in 85 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2395 runs at an average of 33.73. His highest score is 137. He has scored 4 centuries and 14 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/0.Latham made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Dunedin on February 3, 2012 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.This Tom Latham: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.