Tom Latham Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Tom Latham Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Tom Latham is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.
Tom Latham (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...
Tom Latham, whose full name is Thomas William Maxwell Latham, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on September 1, 1990 at Wellington. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a wicket-keeper batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, New Zealand Under-19s, Wellington, Wellington A, Wellington Under-19s.
Tom Latham has played in 85 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2395 runs at an average of 33.73. His highest score is 137. He has scored 4 centuries and 14 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/0.
Latham made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Dunedin on February 3, 2012 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.
This Tom Latham: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, New Zealand Under-19s, Wellington, Wellington A, Wellington Under-19s.
Tom Latham has played in 85 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2395 runs at an average of 33.73. His highest score is 137. He has scored 4 centuries and 14 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/0.
Latham made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Dunedin on February 3, 2012 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.
This Tom Latham: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results