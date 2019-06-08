Tom Latham, whose full name is Thomas William Maxwell Latham, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on September 1, 1990 at Wellington. He is 28 years of age. He is primarily a wicket-keeper batsman and is a left-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm medium.

He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, New Zealand Under-19s, Wellington, Wellington A, Wellington Under-19s.

Tom Latham has played in 87 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 2395 runs at an average of 33.26. His highest score is 137. He has scored 4 centuries and 14 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 0 wickets at an average of 00.00. His bowling economy rate is 0.00. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 0/0.

Latham made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Dunedin on February 3, 2012 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at The Oval on June 5, 2019.

This Tom Latham: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.