Trent Boult Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1

Trent Boult, whose full name is Trent Alexander Boult, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on July 22, 1989 at Rotorua. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is left-arm fast-medium.He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, New Zealand A, New Zealand Under-19s, Northern Districts, Sunrisers Hyderabad.Trent Boult has played in 79 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 144 runs at an average of 9.60. His highest score is 21 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 147 wickets at an average of 24.70. His bowling economy rate is 5.07. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 7/34.Boult made his ODI debut against West Indies at Basseterre on July 11, 2012 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Dunedin on February 20, 2019.This Trent Boult: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 7.30 AM, June 1, 2019.