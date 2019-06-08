Trent Boult Profile: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 1
Trent Boult is a New Zealand batsman and is part of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.
Trent Boult (Photo Credit: Twitter/ ICC)
Trent Boult, whose full name is Trent Alexander Boult, is a New Zealand cricketer. He was born on July 22, 1989 at Rotorua. He is 29 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is left-arm fast-medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: New Zealand, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, New Zealand A, New Zealand Under-19s, Northern Districts, Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Trent Boult has played in 81 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 144 runs at an average of 9.60. His highest score is 21 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 150 wickets at an average of 24.80. His bowling economy rate is 5.06. He has 5 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 7/34.
Boult made his ODI debut against West Indies at Basseterre on July 11, 2012 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at The Oval on June 5, 2019.
This Trent Boult: New Zealand cricketer profile is updated as of 4 PM, June 8, 2019.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
- Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review: Comfortable & Classy
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s