Virat Kohli and Divine's Cricket Rap Anthem Will Pump You up for the World Cup

Virat Kohli and Divine created an anthem, which immortalises the iconic moment when he made gestured that he 'lets his bat do the talking' at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
A snap taken from the anthem.
New Delhi: Cricket fever has hit Indians hard as the country awaits with bated breath for Team India’s first match on June 5 against South Africa. With everyone on the edge of their seats, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to stoke the fans’ enthusiasm with an adrenaline-popping anthem, in collaboration with Puma. Taking inspiration from Kohli's fantastic century that he scored against Australia in the second test match in Perth, last year, Gully Boy’s Divine composed the head-bobbing ‘Chakravyuh Mein SockThem’ anthem.

The energetic rap immortalises the iconic moment of the terrific batsman's career when he made an exemplary statement by gesturing that he “lets his bat do the talking” at the Sydney Cricket Ground last year. After scoring a century, Kohli took off his helmet, pointed at his bat and gestured the "bla bla bla" movement saying, "I let my bat do the talking."



The SockThem anthem showcases a multitude of talent as it not only features Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Gully gang talent Divine, but the entire video has been choreographed by the recent ‘World of Dance’ winners Kings United who literally shocked the world with their performance. Alongside them, it features other PUMA ambassadors too, led by none other than Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion – Mary Kom and Indian National Woman cricketer Sushma Verma.

The rap is embedded in the fabric of society, which effortlessly blends music and sport – two of the biggest cultural harmonisers of India. With the composition of the SockThem anthem, Divine, who is a devout Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan, honoured the Indian skipper’s sportsmanship, and perfectly captured the crossover between music, art and culture and how cricket transcends everything in India. The music video will also see other PUMA brand ambassadors

Ahead of the inauguration of the cricket World Cup 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had also launched an official anthem of the quadrennial event called 'Stand By', sung by LORYN, featuring Rudimental.

The Indian cricket team will make their World Cup 2019 debut against the Proteas on June 5, 2019 and Cricket buffs of all ages — from children to elders — have geared up and readied themselves for this season’s game.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
