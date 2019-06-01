Virat Kohli and Divine's Cricket Rap Anthem Will Pump You up for the World Cup

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Virat Kohli and Divine's Cricket Rap Anthem Will Pump You up for the World Cup
Virat Kohli and Divine created an anthem, which immortalises the iconic moment when he made gestured that he 'lets his bat do the talking' at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
A snap taken from the anthem.
Loading...
New Delhi: Cricket fever has hit Indians hard as the country awaits with bated breath for Team India’s first match on June 5 against South Africa. With everyone on the edge of their seats, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to stoke the fans’ enthusiasm with an adrenaline-popping anthem, in collaboration with Puma. Taking inspiration from Kohli's fantastic century that he scored against Australia in the second test match in Perth, last year, Gully Boy’s Divine composed the head-bobbing ‘Chakravyuh Mein SockThem’ anthem.
The energetic rap immortalises the iconic moment of the terrific batsman's career when he made an exemplary statement by gesturing that he “lets his bat do the talking” at the Sydney Cricket Ground last year. After scoring a century, Kohli took off his helmet, pointed at his bat and gestured the "bla bla bla" movement saying, "I let my bat do the talking."
The SockThem anthem showcases a multitude of talent as it not only features Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Gully gang talent Divine, but the entire video has been choreographed by the recent ‘World of Dance’ winners Kings United who literally shocked the world with their performance. Alongside them, it features other PUMA ambassadors too, led by none other than Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion – Mary Kom and Indian National Woman cricketer Sushma Verma.
The rap is embedded in the fabric of society, which effortlessly blends music and sport – two of the biggest cultural harmonisers of India. With the composition of the SockThem anthem, Divine, who is a devout Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan, honoured the Indian skipper’s sportsmanship, and perfectly captured the crossover between music, art and culture and how cricket transcends everything in India. The music video will also see other PUMA brand ambassadors
Ahead of the inauguration of the cricket World Cup 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had also launched an official anthem of the quadrennial event called 'Stand By', sung by LORYN, featuring Rudimental.
The Indian cricket team will make their World Cup 2019 debut against the Proteas on June 5, 2019 and Cricket buffs of all ages — from children to elders — have geared up and readied themselves for this season’s game.
The energetic rap immortalises the iconic moment of the terrific batsman's career when he made an exemplary statement by gesturing that he “lets his bat do the talking” at the Sydney Cricket Ground last year. After scoring a century, Kohli took off his helmet, pointed at his bat and gestured the "bla bla bla" movement saying, "I let my bat do the talking."
Seedha seedha seedha shot dete haan!— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 31, 2019
The biggest anthem for the biggest stage. Our mantra for this World Cup - #SockThem! 💥 @VivianDivine @pumacricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/JXb8v2ulqv
The SockThem anthem showcases a multitude of talent as it not only features Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Gully gang talent Divine, but the entire video has been choreographed by the recent ‘World of Dance’ winners Kings United who literally shocked the world with their performance. Alongside them, it features other PUMA ambassadors too, led by none other than Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion – Mary Kom and Indian National Woman cricketer Sushma Verma.
The rap is embedded in the fabric of society, which effortlessly blends music and sport – two of the biggest cultural harmonisers of India. With the composition of the SockThem anthem, Divine, who is a devout Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan, honoured the Indian skipper’s sportsmanship, and perfectly captured the crossover between music, art and culture and how cricket transcends everything in India. The music video will also see other PUMA brand ambassadors
Ahead of the inauguration of the cricket World Cup 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had also launched an official anthem of the quadrennial event called 'Stand By', sung by LORYN, featuring Rudimental.
The Indian cricket team will make their World Cup 2019 debut against the Proteas on June 5, 2019 and Cricket buffs of all ages — from children to elders — have geared up and readied themselves for this season’s game.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | See Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Holder
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- Liverpool, Tottenham Set for Champions League Showdown as Madrid Sees Sea of English Supporters
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results