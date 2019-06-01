Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Virat Kohli Has a Brand New Bowling Action for the World Cup, Leaves 'Terrible' One Behind

Virat Kohli does not like the way be bowls and finds his bowling action to be hilarious. He has often also been trolled by fans on the social media for the, well let’s just say unorthodox bowling action.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
Watch: Virat Kohli Has a Brand New Bowling Action for the World Cup, Leaves 'Terrible' One Behind
Indian skipper Virat Kohli in action.
When one thinks of Virat Kohli, what comes to mind is his orthodox batting style, silken cover drives, the numerous hundreds and records, his brash and aggressive style on the field, and so on.

Perhaps last on this list would be his bowling, which has only made rare appearances over the course of his career. Even by his own admission, Kohli does not like the way be bowls and finds his bowling action to be hilarious.

He has often also been trolled by fans on the social media for the, well let’s just say unorthodox bowling action. The Indian skipper has himself made fun of his bowling action quite a few times in the past.

Once during an interview with Gaurav Kapoor in Breakfast with Champions, when Kohli was quizzed about his bowling, he replied, "I don't know, yaar! I used to think I am a deceptive bowler, but God has given me such a terrible action. Even if I bowl spin, it'll look like that."

But all that may change with the World Cup, which is currently underway in England. Ahead of India’s opening match against South Africa in Cardiff, the Indian skipper could be seen bowling some off spins with a brand new action in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Here, take a look for yourself:





The new action might be a bit simpler and more orthodox, but Twitter still would not let the opportunity to troll Kohli, with many pointing out that the delivery was a no-ball.

Although Kohli rarely decides to bowl himself, he still has eight wickets to his name in international cricket – four each in T20s and test matches.

He also holds the unique record of taking a wicket on the ‘0th ball’, a feat that has never happened in 137-year-old cricketing history. Kohli dismissed England batsman Kevin Pietersen when he bowled a wide off the leg-stump and Dhoni took no time in removing the bails.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
