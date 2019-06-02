Take the pledge to vote

World Cup Points Table 2019: New Zealand at 2nd Place After Sri Lanka Rout, Ben Stokes Top Run Scorer

With Saturday's win, New Zealand has secured the second spot in the points table standing behind West Indies only in terms of net run rate.

June 2, 2019
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: New Zealand opened their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a tremendous performance against Sri Lanka, securing a 10-wicket win at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday.

With the win, the Kiwis secured the second spot in the points table standing behind West Indies only in terms of net run rate. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka was pushed to the ninth spot in the table with only Pakistan below them.

After the conclusion of the match, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said, “A great start. Winning the toss and taking early wickets was crucial on that wicket. It was a terrific effort from the bowlers to keep that pressure for 30 overs. I don't think there is a problem with these pitches. With the new ball in both innings, you can expect some movement. When you bowl a side out for a lowish total, it's going to be quite a tough thing to defend, and the full ball won't be as threatening against unconventional cricket."

Top run-scorer in World Cup 2019:

Leading the list with 89 runs off 79 deliveries against the proteas in the opener, Ben Stokes remains the top scorer in ICC World Cup 2019 until now. Stokes is followed by Guptill who knocked of 51 runs off 73 balls laced by eight boundaries and two sixes. South Africa's Quinton de Kock is in the third position with 68 runs against England.

Top wicket-taker in World Cup 2019:

Oshane Thomas, the Man of the Match in the Pakistan-West Indies game, maintains the top position in the table with his four-wicket haul. Besides, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, who picked three wickets each in Sri Lanka's rout, join England pacer Jofra Archer and South African speedster Lungi Ngidi at the second spot.
