Adil Rashid: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
Adil Rashid is a British bowler playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 31 years old.
File photo of Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid, whose full name is Adil Usman Rashid, is a British cricketer from Yorkshire. He was born on February 17, 1988 at Bradford, Yorkshire. He is 31 years of age. He is primarily a leg break bowler and his batting style is right-handed.
Adil Rasheed has played in these teams: England, ICC World XI, South Australia, England A, England XI, MCC, Yorkshire, England Under-19, Adelaide Strikers, England Lions, Dhaka Dynamites, Cape Town Knight Riders, Punjabi Legends
Adil Rashid has played in 89 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 543 runs at an average of 20.11. His highest score is 69. He has scored no centuries and 1 half-century.
His maiden ODI match was Ireland v England at Belfast, Aug 27, 2009, while his latest ODI game was England v South Africa at The Oval, May 30, 2019.
As a bowler, Rashid has picked 133 wickets at an average of 30.49. His bowling economy rate is 5.59 and his best bowling figures are 5/27.
Adil Rashid grabbed instant eyeballs when he first played for Yorkshire in 2006, picking six wickets on his debut. His leg-spin was a rare phenomenon, especially at the first-class level and that alone enhanced his reputation as a bowler.
This is Adil Rashid: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
