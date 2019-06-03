Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Adil Rashid: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3

Adil Rashid is a British bowler playing from the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 31 years old.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Adil Rashid: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
File photo of Adil Rashid
Loading...
Adil Rashid, whose full name is Adil Usman Rashid, is a British cricketer from Yorkshire. He was born on February 17, 1988 at Bradford, Yorkshire. He is 31 years of age. He is primarily a leg break bowler and his batting style is right-handed.

Adil Rasheed has played in these teams: England, ICC World XI, South Australia, England A, England XI, MCC, Yorkshire, England Under-19, Adelaide Strikers, England Lions, Dhaka Dynamites, Cape Town Knight Riders, Punjabi Legends

Adil Rashid has played in 89 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 543 runs at an average of 20.11. His highest score is 69. He has scored no centuries and 1 half-century.

His maiden ODI match was Ireland v England at Belfast, Aug 27, 2009, while his latest ODI game was England v South Africa at The Oval, May 30, 2019.

As a bowler, Rashid has picked 133 wickets at an average of 30.49. His bowling economy rate is 5.59 and his best bowling figures are 5/27.

Adil Rashid grabbed instant eyeballs when he first played for Yorkshire in 2006, picking six wickets on his debut. His leg-spin was a rare phenomenon, especially at the first-class level and that alone enhanced his reputation as a bowler.

This is Adil Rashid: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram