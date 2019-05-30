Adil Rashid: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Adil Rashid, whose full name is Adil Usman Rashid, is a British cricketer from Yorkshire. He was born on February 17, 1988 at Bradford, Yorkshire. He is 31 years of age. He is primarily a leg break bowler and his batting style is right-handed.Adil Rasheed has played in these teams: England, ICC World XI, South Australia, England A, England XI, MCC, Yorkshire, England Under-19, Adelaide Strikers, England Lions, Dhaka Dynamites, Cape Town Knight Riders, Punjabi LegendsAdil Rashid has played in 88 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 543 runs at an average of 20.11. His highest score is 69. He has scored no centuries and 1 half-century.His maiden ODI match was Ireland v England at Belfast, Aug 27, 2009, while his latest ODI game was England v Pakistan at Leeds, May 19, 2019.Adil Rashid grabbed instant eyeballs when he first played for Yorkshire in 2006, picking six wickets on his debut. His leg-spin was a rare phenomenon, especially at the first-class level and that alone enhanced his reputation as a bowler.This is Adil Rashid: British cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.