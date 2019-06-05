Cricket ICC World Cup Points Table 2019: Bottom-placed South Africa Take on India

Team India led by skipper Virat Kohli is all geared up for their ICC World Cup 2019 debut against Faf du Plessis' South Africa in Southampton's Rose Bowl today. Kohli's team have managed a win and a loss at the warm-up matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively. While, South Africa need to win against India after stumbling to two consecutive losses against England and Bangladesh.

South Africa's match against Bangladesh saw the latter pull off a shocking win at the Kennington Oval in London. Bangladesh, led by Mashrafe Mortaza stunned South Africa cricket team by 21 runs.

June 5 will also see Bangladesh take on New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London. Bangladesh are riding high on their win against South Africa, while New Zealand had earlier defeated South Africa during their inaugural match.

June 4 saw Afghanistan battle it out against South Africa at Sopha Garden, Cardiff in the seventh match of the ICC World Cup 2019, with Sri Lanka winning by 34 runs in a 41 overs match that got curtailed due to rain.

With the win, Sri Lanka have climbed up to the sixth position while South Africa has slipped to the bottom of the points table. Bangladesh is at the fifth position on the points table, while the first four positions are still held by West Indies, New Zealand, Australia and England respectively.

Here is the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019 after the completion of seven matches:

TOP RUN SCORERS IN ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

The top run scorers as of yet still continue to be England's Joe Root and Jos Buttler with 158 and 121 runs in the tournament respectively, while Kusal Perera has gone up to the third position with 107 runs following the team's win against Afghanistan. Perera is followed by England's Stokes with 102 runs and Pakistan's Mohammed Hafeez with 100 runs.

When it comes to strike rate, England's Buttler is leading with an average of 131.52, followed by Hafeez with 116.82 and Stokes with 105.15.

Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan, 94 runs), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa, 91 runs), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 91 runs), David Warner (Australia, 89 runs) and Babar Azam (Pakistan, 85 runs) round off the top ten in the list.

TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN ICC WORLD CUP 2019

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir is still the highest wicket taker with 5 wickets in 2 matches while Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep has gone up to number 2 with 4 wickets, while Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan is at number 3 with 4 wickets as well. West Indies' Oshane Thomas, who was at the second position on the table, has slipped to number 4, while England's Moeen Ali (4 wickets) and South Africa's Imran Tahir (4 wickets) make up the fifth and sixth positions in the points table.

The rest of the bowlers on the list have all taken three wickets each and their position on the points table is based on the number of runs they conceded.

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Pat Cummins (Australia)