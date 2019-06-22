India vs Afghanistan World Cup: Vijay Shankar Plans to Use IPL Experience to Outplay Rashid Khan

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar feels batting in the nets against Rashid Khan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) should help him when India play Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Southampton on Saturday.

Shankar, who suffered an injury scare after being hit by a Bumrah yorker in the nets, was hoping to make it to the playing XI.

"Rashid is one of the best bowlers in limited overs. Having played with him in SunRisers Hyderabad, it's important for me to pick things from him. I try to pick his variations when I bat against him in the nets," Vijay Shankar said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

About the injury in the nets, Shankar said that he was doing better and that Bumrah yorkers are something they expect during the net sessions.

"I've got a lot better. Hopefully, I'll be able to play. When you play someone like Bumrah, you always expect that (yorker) but sometimes we miss it" Shankar said.

Bumrah, on the other hand, stated clearly that he didn't want to hurt Shankar but that he needs to practice with the same intensity he wants to put during a match.

"We don't obviously want to injure the batsman. Sometimes, when you play in the nets, nobody tells the batsmen not to hit. So they hit as well. It was unfortunate that he (Shankar) got hit. This is part and parcel of the game. But he is okay, he is fine," Bumrah said on Thursday.

Shankar, on his World Cup debut against Pakistan, picked two wickets and remained not out on 15 and said it was an honour for him to represent the country and that he was working on becoming a better bowler.

"Definitely it feels great to represent the country. Word Cup is really special as it happens once in four years."

"I am always working on my bowling and all departments of the game. I know I can bowl better than what I am now, I try to work on becoming a better bowler every time I practice," he said.