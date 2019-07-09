India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar Weighs in on India's Options for Semi-final

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar spoke on the line-up that India could go with for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Tendulkar felt Ravindra Jadeja could be a handy option for India, even though the management has played him in only one match so far. Tendulkar also felt Shami's success on this surface can be tempting.

"Jadeja is one option I would like to throw on the table to the team management. I feel if Dinesh Karthik is going to bat at No. 7 then possible Jadeja could be an option there because his left-arm spin can come in handy. In a big match, you would want a cover-up because we are playing just 5 bowlers," Sachin told India Today.

"I would also be tempted to bring back Mohammed Shami because against West Indies he was good on the same venue. When we talk about Old Trafford there are pleasant experiences for Shami, he came back into the team and picked up wickets. So I would be tempted to have him back," Tendulkar added.

Tendulkar felt that people need to stop looking and talking about the final and that New Zealand will be a tough opponent.

"New Zealand, it's a very good team and underrated. They have performed consistently well. It's not going to be a cakewalk for India. We have to go out and repeat doing what we have been doing for a number of games.

"Whoever is talking about India already getting into the finals, does not understand cricket. The players and support staff will only be focussed on this match. Now that we have entered the semis, don't start talking about the final."