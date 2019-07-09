India vs New Zealand Semi-final at Old Trafford: World Cup Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Two-time World Cup champions, India are all geared up to take on 2015 World Cup runners-up New Zealand in their semi-final fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester On Tuesday. After the group stage encounter between the two teams got washed off, this is the first match that the two teams will be playing against each other in the ongoing tournament. Virat Kohli and his men, who have been pretty consistent throughout the tournament, will look forward to maintain their dominance on field. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson's side, who lost the 2015 World Cup final to Australia, will hope to swing their bowling attack against India.

If we look at world cup history, then India and New Zealand have faced each other in 8 matches so far. Out of these, India have won three times whereas New Zealand have come out to be victorious on four occasions. Besides this, one match was abandoned without a bowl being bowled. So based on their previous matches and current performance, India have a higher chance making it to final with 73% winning probability as compared to New Zealand 27%.

Moreover, with Virat Kohli and his men in great form, this match is surely going to be difficult for Kane Williamson' side. However much can't be predicted as New Zealand bowling attack contains the power to smash India's batting line up.

So ahead of India's match with 2015 World Cup runners up New Zealand at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, here's a look at their previous World Cup Stats:

India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Stats

Number of matches played between India and New Zealand: 8

India Won: 3

New Zealand Won: 4

Tied: 0

No Result: 1