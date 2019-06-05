India vs South Africa: SA to Bat First as Faf du Plessis Wins Toss, Kohli Goes With 2 Spinners

India will finally start its World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The Indian team will bowl first after Virat Kohli lost the toss to Faf du Plessis, who elected to bat first.

The anticipation surrounding the Indian team has been at an all-time high considering the delayed start for the team. While India is playing its world cup opener, South Africa is playing its third match.

India has chosen to go with two seamers and play both spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, in its line-up as they look to exploit South Africa's vulnerabilities against spin.

Here's the full India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

As expected, KL Rahul has been picked for the all-important no.4 slot in the batting line-up, which has been a position of concern of late, after his century against Bangladesh in the warm-up game.

Kedar Jadhav, who was running against the clock to get fit for the game, has also been included in the side despite not playing any warm-up game as his spin bowling and finishing touches with the bat could prove crucial.

South Africa Playing XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

For South Africa, key batsman Hashim Amla comes back into the side after being sidelined in the previous match due to injury. Tabraiz Shamsi has replaced the injured Dale Steyn, who has been ruled out of the World Cup.