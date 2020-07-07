Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Indian Sportspersons Wish Cricket Legend on Turning 39

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 39 as social media was flooded with 'Happy Birthday MS Dhoni' messages and wishes on Tuesday.

Dhoni, who was born in Ranchi on July 7, 1981, has captained India for 10 years in limited-overs cricket, leading the Indian men's cricket team to three ICC trophies.

Under the leadership of Dhoni, India won the inaugural World T20 in 2007 and 2011 ODI World as well as the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. In test cricket, India also climbed to the top of Test cricket, clinching the No. 1 ranking in Tests.

Indian sportspersons took to social media to wish MS 'Thala' Dhoni on his 39th birthday:

