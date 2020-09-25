Cricket-Reaction To Death Of Former Australia Batsman Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, aged 59.

The following are some reactions to his death (on Twitter unless stated)

Viv Richards, West Indies batting great

“You were more than a player I had played against, you were my friend, my brother. Will deeply miss your smile and your presence where ever cricket is played around the world.

“Rest In Peace Deano man. The world needed more from you!”

Justin Langer, Australia coach in a statement

“Deano was a true legend of Australian sport and world cricket, one of the great players and personalities in a golden time for the game.

“His role in the team’s World Cup win in 1987 and the 1989 Ashes under AB (Allan Border) were a huge turning point for Australian cricket.

“His double century in Madras was one of the greatest and most courageous innings of all time. We can only hope to make Australians as proud of our team as they were of Deano, he will be missed by the game and millions of people around the world.”

Scott Morrison, Australia’s Prime Minister

“An absolute cricketing legend. A true entertainer at the crease, whose flair with the bat and electric running between the wickets changed the game forever,” he wrote on Twitter.

“A genuine good guy and a huge loss. Our hearts go out to Dean’s family, friends, the Australian cricket family & his many fans.”

Sachin Tendulkar, Indian batting great

“Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away. A wonderful soul taken away too soon.”

Aaron Finch, Australia limited overs captain

“Still in shock hearing the news of Deano’s passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game.

Brett Lee, commentator and former Australia bowler, on Star TV

“He was an absolute legend. It’s real tough day for everyone, not only for his close mates and his close mates at home but the whole cricketing world in general.”

Scott Styris, former New Zealand all-rounder and colleague of Lee and Jones, on Star TV

“Who would have thought this morning, when we got up, had breakfast with Deano, I watched him jog up and down the hallway, that was his way of keeping fit.

“Who would have thought merely a couple of hours later he had this heart attack. Incredibly sad … we’ve had a lot of friendly banter.”

Darren Lehmann, former Australia batsman and coach

“Dean Jones will be missed, he taught me so much on and off the ground. I and all of the cricketing world will miss him.”

Adam Gilchrist, former Australia wicketkeeper

“Oh what we’d all give, just be able to tell him one more time how influential he was, to us as aspiring individuals and to the game itself. RIPDeano.”

Jason Gillespie, former Australia fast bowler

“Simply awful news. Rest in peace Deano. Grew up idolising you and it was a pleasure to know you. Heartbreaking.”

Ricky Ponting, former Australia captain

“He was someone I looked up to and emulated growing up, and then I was lucky to become close friends with him later on.

“He was always great fun to be around and I loved the time I spent with him talking cricket and golf. RIP mate.”

Glenn Maxwell, Australia all-rounder

“Incredibly shocked by the news that Dean Jones has passed away. Had a poster of the great man in my room as a kid.”

Virat Kohli, India captain

“Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. “Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends.”

Ravi Shastri, India head coach and commentator

“Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend – Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace.”

Ramiz Raja, commentator and former Pakistan cricketer

“One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room – a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room… RIP my friend.”

Jimmy Neesham, New Zealand all-rounder

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Dean Jones. He was always a fantastic bloke to have a yarn with around a cricket field.

“I remember in Canada one of his stories was so funny I actually forgot to warm up to bowl pre-game. RIP.”

