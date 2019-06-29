Sachin Tendulkar Asks Shah Rukh Khan to Not 'Chuck' Helmet After Bollywood Star Celebrates 27 Years in Industry
Sachin Tendulkar had a cheeky reply for Shah Rukh Khan's bike ride celebration of 27 years in Bollywood.
Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan had a brilliant exchange on Twitter. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently completed 27 years in the industry, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans and recreate his entry scene from his debut film Deewana, that had released on June 25, 1992.
To mark the occasion, the actor took to his Twitter page and shared a video of his debut scene, entering on a bike, with the song, Koi na koi chahiye, playing in the background.
Shah Rukh captioned the video, "Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes!"
Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019
While his fans loved the gesture, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulker, who is known for his camaraderie with the acting legend, both congratulated and cautioned the actor. He wrote, "Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend."
Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 29, 2019
Tendulkar's reply too went viral with a number of fans commenting on it or sharing memes.
Here's what they posted:
Helmet le lo Helmet pic.twitter.com/KpSoY89xpz— ????????? Raja babu ?? (@GaurangBhardwa1) June 29, 2019
Legends???????????? pic.twitter.com/eQH4TGFaVd— MASRUR (@masrur2srk) June 29, 2019
June 29, 2019
LEGENDS????????????.Love u sir ?? pic.twitter.com/O3zDXNthtK— MASRUR (@masrur2srk) June 29, 2019
GOD'S pic.twitter.com/20c7tDv3YT— Faisal (@SRKsFai) June 29, 2019
Shah Rukh even replied to Tendulkar's tweet and the two spoke about meeting on "fish curry" and celebrating "Suhana's graduation" and "hopefully India's win" in ICC World Cup 2019.
My friend Helmet pehenkar, On Drive..Off drive & Straight drive, karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grand children, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself. See u soon over some fish curry. Thank u. https://t.co/QGG5YaGnu3— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 29, 2019
Most definitely Shahrukh, let’s plan a dinner after the World Cup. We can celebrate Suhana’s graduation and hopefully India’s win. 😀— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 29, 2019
Sachin Tendulkar, who has debuted at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as a match analyst and commentator, was earlier seen taking a 119-year-old vintage car for a ride in London, United Kingdom, accompanied by his wife around at the Royal Automobile Club.
Tendulkar also shared the video on his Instagram page, writing "Drove the 119 year old Veteran Car, thanks to @royalautomobileclub, Jeremy Vaughan and my dear friend @hormazdsorabjee. An experience I shall always cherish."
