Been 26 Years, But Shane Warne Still 'Can't Believe' His Ball of the Century Moment and Twitter is Fed Up

New Delhi: It’s been 26 years, but former Australian captain Shane Warne still “can’t believe” he bowled the “Ball of the Century” to dismiss England’s Mike Gatting in 1993, leaving Twitterati weary.

For the past six year, the former Australian bowler has been celebrating the anniversary of the proud event on social media, reiterating that he “can’t believe it was 2X years ago”. Twitter being the Sherlock on social media was quick to notice the annual pattern.

Soon, Warne’s followers collaborated his old tweets and poked fun at “forgetfulness” of the 49-year-old retired cricketer.

This delivery changed my life, but can’t believe it was 26 years ago. Thankyou for all the wonderful messages ! ❤️ @ London, United Kingdom https://t.co/VWrpdQmzsg — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 5, 2019

During the 1993 Ashes series, the legendary leg spinner's delivery to dismiss Mike Gatting is widely considered the best ball ever bowled in Test cricket, which also put his career in to overdrive.

Warne posted a message on both Twitter and Instagram with a video of the famous bowl, like he has been doing every year except 2016, with the caption: “This delivery changed my life, but can’t believe it was 26 years ago. Thankyou for all the wonderful messages!”

Thus, his post was flooded with comments.

Every year Warnie give it a rest 😂 pic.twitter.com/BV2RLaJlYZ — Jackson Fry (@JacksonFry1) June 6, 2019

“You’d think by now after tweeting it every f***ing year he’d believe it,” said one user.

“I think he is just a little confused by the passage of time. At one point it was 25 years ago and then all of a sudden it's 26. What's that all about,” joked another.

Another user mocked the former skipper’s memory retention saying, “Once he tweets he forgets everything!!”

After hanging his boots, Warne mostly appears in the commentary box in almost every tournament.

While most followers ridiculed Warne’s annual tweet, many defended him saying that the moment should be recognised.

“If I bowled that great ball I’d tweet it as well,” one user said.

Another user opined that not just Warne but everyone should tweet about the proud achievement every year. “I think we should all tweet it every year and include him in the tweet. It was a great moment in cricket history,” he said.

“He's the king he can do as he pleases,” another added.