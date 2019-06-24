Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3rd Umpire Faces Ire as Fans Fume Over Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar Dismissal

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2019 had a controversial moment early on when Liton Das was caught out by Hashmatullah Shahidi on Mujeeb Ur Rahman's delivery in the fifth over.

Afghanistan are already out of contention for a semi-finals spot at the World Cup while Bangladesh are still fighting for the top four and each match for them is of utmost importance.

On Monday, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl while Bangladesh sent Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal as the opening pair. The pair worked around the ball in the beginning and were seen getting troubled by a fuller length.

In the fifth over, Mujeeb delivered a full length delivery and Liton went for a drive but the ball carried towards Shahidi who grabbed a very low catch.

The on-field umpires referred the decision upstairs to third umpire Aleem Dar and gave the soft signal of 'out'.

After various replays where it looked inconclusive whether Shahidi had his fingers under the ball or that the ball had touched the ground, Aleem Dar upheld the on-field decision saying he didn't have anything conclusive to overrule the soft signal.

As Liton Das had to depart early, Bangladesh fans took to Twitter to vent out their ire on the third umpire.

Posting pictures and replays of the catch, Bangladesh fans were convinced that the catch wasn't clean and that Liton should not have been out.

That wasn't out.. Very disappointed with the decision of umpire.. #Liton Das :-(#BANvAFG — Preety73 ???? (@Preety79806603) June 24, 2019

Get rid of the soft signal. It is completely useless. Just review the catch and the third umpire can make a decision whether it is out or not! #CWC19 #BANvAFG — Dean Wainstein (@DeanWain) June 24, 2019

Why is technology used in the field!To rectify human error and make fair decision.Clearly @Litton_official's catch was not cleanly taken.Ball touched ground. Still given out because third umpire did not have "conclusive" evidence!!! @cricketworldcup @ICCMediaComms #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/8fIc7pZ8VA — Md jannatul nayeem chonchol (@NayeemChonchol) June 24, 2019

What is the point to keep a TV umpire? That was not out, ball was dropped... poor decision... #CWC19 #BANvAFG — Wasiquzzaman Oni (@WasiquzzamanOni) June 24, 2019

Out Or Not out? Aleem Dar said, he didn't find anything conclusive!????????? ?????? ????? ?????? ???? ??????? ???????-? ???? ??Field umpire may make a wrong decision but the third umpire's job is give to right decision! Isn’t it? #BANvAFG #ICCWC2019 pic.twitter.com/aQUfx5nNSc — Aminul Islam (@Aminul2599) June 24, 2019

Controversial decision in such an important match. It was given out by 3rd umpire Aleem Dar. Such a disgrace for world cricket @ICC @BCBtigers #BANvAFG #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/cClKDhSrPP — Fazley Rabbi Shajib (@FazleyShajib) June 24, 2019

Dear @ICC,What about to play without umpire in the field ? Isn’t it a disgusting decision? *liton Das is not out #BANvAFG #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/BZJiXTzdrT — Sazzat Santo (@sh13sazzu) June 24, 2019

Apart from the Liton Das dismissal, Soumya Sarkar's out decision also led to quite of bit of controversy. Sarkar was given LBW on Mujeeb's delivery but the Bangladeshi all-rounder went for a DRS review.

While the DRS review showed red for all factors and 'umpire's call' for the bails, what left the fans fuming was that ultra edge was not made available for the review.

Where was d ultra edge tech. in Sarkar's out? Do u call this a world cup tournament @ICC ? This type of error can cause a match changing decision. Do u understand it? And I don't understand y #Aleem_dar 's all controversial decisions come against @BCBtigers #CWC19 #BANvAFG — Md. Shoeb Hassan (@I_AM_NITOL) June 24, 2019

#BANvAFG Why ultra edge failed today in soumya sarkar's wicket, what if there was a bit of edge — (¯`?Nadim ahmad ?´¯) (@nadim_fahimi) June 24, 2019