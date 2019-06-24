Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3rd Umpire Faces Ire as Fans Fume Over Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar Dismissal

ICC World Cup 2019: Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar's dismissals against Afghanistan led to Bangladeshi fans spitting fire against the third umpire.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 24, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3rd Umpire Faces Ire as Fans Fume Over Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar Dismissal
ICC World Cup 2019: Liton Das' controversial dismissal left the Bangladeshi fans fuming. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2019 had a controversial moment early on when Liton Das was caught out by Hashmatullah Shahidi on Mujeeb Ur Rahman's delivery in the fifth over.

Afghanistan are already out of contention for a semi-finals spot at the World Cup while Bangladesh are still fighting for the top four and each match for them is of utmost importance.

On Monday, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl while Bangladesh sent Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal as the opening pair. The pair worked around the ball in the beginning and were seen getting troubled by a fuller length.

In the fifth over, Mujeeb delivered a full length delivery and Liton went for a drive but the ball carried towards Shahidi who grabbed a very low catch.

The on-field umpires referred the decision upstairs to third umpire Aleem Dar and gave the soft signal of 'out'.

After various replays where it looked inconclusive whether Shahidi had his fingers under the ball or that the ball had touched the ground, Aleem Dar upheld the on-field decision saying he didn't have anything conclusive to overrule the soft signal.

As Liton Das had to depart early, Bangladesh fans took to Twitter to vent out their ire on the third umpire.

Posting pictures and replays of the catch, Bangladesh fans were convinced that the catch wasn't clean and that Liton should not have been out.

Apart from the Liton Das dismissal, Soumya Sarkar's out decision also led to quite of bit of controversy. Sarkar was given LBW on Mujeeb's delivery but the Bangladeshi all-rounder went for a DRS review.

While the DRS review showed red for all factors and 'umpire's call' for the bails, what left the fans fuming was that ultra edge was not made available for the review.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram