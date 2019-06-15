Take the pledge to vote

Chris Gayle Gets 'India-Pakistan' Suit for His 40th Birthday Celebration

Chris Gayle revealed his special 40th birthday suit that was a mix of Indian and Pakistani colours.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 15, 2019, 9:29 PM IST
Chris Gayle Gets 'India-Pakistan' Suit for His 40th Birthday Celebration
Chris Gayle said he was rocking his India-Pakistan suit. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Chris Gayle)
The India vs Pakistan clashes raise the temperatures and grabs eyeballs like none in the world of cricket. Seems like the fever has gripped West Indian hitter Chris Gayle as well.

Gayle, who is currently playing for West Indies in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, got made for himself a unique suit combining the colours of India and Pakistan for his birthday celebration.

India will take on Pakistan in a highly-anticipated clash in the World Cup on Sunday at Old Trafford, Manchester. While rain is now beginning to threaten the clash, the excitement is nowhere near fading away.

Ahead of the big clash, Gayle revealed his 'India-Pakistan' suit, sending his love and respect for both the nations. He added that this will be one of his outfits when he celebrates his birthday on September 20.

On Friday, Gayle scored only 36 runs in West Indies' clash against England but it was still an eventful day for the Universe Boss as he surpassed Viv Richards as the leading scorer in one-day cricket internationals between West Indies and England.

Gayle now has 1632 runs in ODIs against England and considering that this might be his last hurray for West Indies, he may may never play against England again in this format.

So far in this World Cup, Gayle has not fired like one would expect him too. Gayle is not even in the top 20 of the top scorer's list of the tournament.

With 107 runs in 3 innings, Gayle is not even the top scorer in the West Indies, with Nicholas Pooran's 137 off three innings taking the top slot.

