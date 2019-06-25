Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Even Jasprit Bumrah Would be Jealous: Twitter in Awe of Michell Starc's Yorker to Dismiss Ben Stokes

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia's Mitchell Starc delivered a perfect yorker to dismiss England's Ben Stokes and left Twitter in frenzy.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 25, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Even Jasprit Bumrah Would be Jealous: Twitter in Awe of Michell Starc's Yorker to Dismiss Ben Stokes
Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Ben Stokes sent Twitter into overdrive. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Mitchell Starc bowled one of the best yorkers ever to dismiss Ben Stokes as Australia beat England by 64 runs in their ICC World Cup 2019 match at the Lord's on Tuesday.

With this loss, England's chances of going to the semi-finals suffered a major dent as their last two round robin matches are against India and New Zealand. Australia, on the other hand, made it through to the semi-finals with two matches to spare.

Stokes was well set on 89, perhaps taking England to a remarkable victory considering the early collapse they had. But Mitchell Starc had different plans.

On the last delivery of the 37th over, Starc ran in and delivered a peach of a 145kph inswinging yorker to pick the wicket of Ben Stokes. Stokes put his front foot a little forward as Starc's delivery was coming but was a bit late to put his bat to the ball absolutely ripped through him to hit his off stump.

Stokes lost the grip on his bat and kicked it away in disgust and distraught as he took the long way back to the pavilion.

Australia, who had a middle-order collapse themselves, put up a target of 286 for England to chase. Once again in the World Cup, the English showed nerves and frailty when chasing as Australia got off to a brilliant start.

None of the English batsmen apart from Stokes put up any sort of resistance. Stokes looked in the mood, out to get England over the line. It required something special to dismiss him and Starc delivered exactly that.

Twitter was in absolute awe of that delivery and felt that Starc had delivered the yorker of the tournament.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram