Even Jasprit Bumrah Would be Jealous: Twitter in Awe of Michell Starc's Yorker to Dismiss Ben Stokes

Mitchell Starc bowled one of the best yorkers ever to dismiss Ben Stokes as Australia beat England by 64 runs in their ICC World Cup 2019 match at the Lord's on Tuesday.

With this loss, England's chances of going to the semi-finals suffered a major dent as their last two round robin matches are against India and New Zealand. Australia, on the other hand, made it through to the semi-finals with two matches to spare.

Stokes was well set on 89, perhaps taking England to a remarkable victory considering the early collapse they had. But Mitchell Starc had different plans.

On the last delivery of the 37th over, Starc ran in and delivered a peach of a 145kph inswinging yorker to pick the wicket of Ben Stokes. Stokes put his front foot a little forward as Starc's delivery was coming but was a bit late to put his bat to the ball absolutely ripped through him to hit his off stump.

Stokes lost the grip on his bat and kicked it away in disgust and distraught as he took the long way back to the pavilion.

Australia, who had a middle-order collapse themselves, put up a target of 286 for England to chase. Once again in the World Cup, the English showed nerves and frailty when chasing as Australia got off to a brilliant start.

None of the English batsmen apart from Stokes put up any sort of resistance. Stokes looked in the mood, out to get England over the line. It required something special to dismiss him and Starc delivered exactly that.

Twitter was in absolute awe of that delivery and felt that Starc had delivered the yorker of the tournament.

Even Jasprit Bumrah would be jealous of that Starc yorker #CWC19 #ENGvAUS — Gobar Singh (@Useless_Sperm0) June 25, 2019

She: Whats the most pleasing things in the world ? Me: Starc's Deadly yorker 😍😍#AUSvENG #CWC19 — Rojan Pokharel (@rp_auz) June 25, 2019

That Yorker from Starc was unplayable. Good knock from Stokes but that may have cost us our chance #CWC19 — Andy Clark (@AndyClark5) June 25, 2019

That Yorker by starc is something to get excited about cricket in the Ashes! Let’s hope for fair weather and a spicy series! #ashes — Mike Talbot (@MikeTalbotUK) June 25, 2019

#AskStar Mitchel Starc didn't uprooted the Stokes wicket I think tat Yorker uprooted the England hopes in the World Cup 2019.. One of the bestee dream ball of Fast Bowlers.. — Darshan Chandak (@DarshanChandak7) June 25, 2019

What a stunning yorker from Starc.. Just unplayable..reminded me of the great Akram #ENGvAUS #WorldCup2019 — Raunak Sachdeva (@raunak1319) June 25, 2019

That, from Mitch Starc to Ben Stokes, has to be one of the best yorkers you will see. Almost certainly the ball that guarantees Australia a place in the semi-final. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 25, 2019

Can't get perfect than that, What a Yorker 🔥It needed something special to dismiss Stokes and Starc was Special.Well fought Ben Stokes 💔#ENGvAUS #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/dDr2qBLxJO — Saad 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22) June 25, 2019