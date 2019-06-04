English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
German Football Star Thomas Mueller Backs Virat Kohli's India in Cricket World Cup 2019
Thomas Mueller said Virat Kohli has supported the German football team in the past and he was returning the favour by backing India in the Cricket World Cup 2019.
German football star Thomas Mueller is supporting India in ICC World Cup 2019. (Photo Credit: Thomas Mueller/Twitter)
German and Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller emerged as an unexpected fan of India in the ICC World Cup 2019 as the Men in Blue prepare for their first test against South Africa on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli's India are one of the favourites to win the tournament along with hosts England and Indians all over the world are cheering for their famous men. However, the emergence of a German football star as one of India's supporters comes as a pleasant surprise.
Mueller, who has won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany, revealed that India captain Kohli has oft supported the Die Mannschaft and he was there to return the favour by backing the Men in Blue in the Cricket World Cup.
India are two-time World Cup winners while the German football team has won the World Cup four times and Indian fans will be hoping that Germany's winning luck rubs off the Indian team this time around.
The 29-year-old Mueller took to Twitter to declare his support for India. Alongside a picture of him wearing an Indian cricket shirt and holding a bat in one hand, Mueller tweeted, "I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches.
"Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He's a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia."
India are yet to begin their campaign and they play their first game against South Africa, who have had their worst start to a World Cup after losing their first two matches.
I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE— Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019
