Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

‘If India South Africa Game Was Sold Out, Why Are There So Many Empty Seats at Rose Bowl'’

Former England Captain Michael Vaughan said there were a sizeable number of vacant seats when the match started at 10:30 am local time.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘If India South Africa Game Was Sold Out, Why Are There So Many Empty Seats at Rose Bowl'’
File photo of Michael Vaughan.
Loading...

Southampton: Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Wednesday expressed his displeasure after seeing "so many empty seats" at the World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

He stated that there were a sizeable number of vacant seats when the match started at 10:30 am local time. "Such a shame there are so many empty seats," Vaughan said while commentating on BBC Radio.

"They keep saying it's sold out but where are the tickets?" asked Vaughan.

Although the people started pouring in as the day progressed and there was a good number in attendance when India skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat after opener Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal.

The organisers have already come under fire for empty seats during the England and Pakistan match at Nottingham on Monday.

Some fans expressed their anger on social media at the non-availability of tickets, saying that the corporate ticket-holders do not turn up for the games while the genuine fans miss out on a chance to catch the action.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram