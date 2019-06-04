English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kedar Jadhav: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4
Kedar Jadhav is an Indian all-rounder and is part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 34 years old.
Kedar Jadhav has a very unorthodox bowling action. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Kedar Mahadav Jadhav is an Indian cricketer. He was born on March 26, 1985, in Pune, Maharashtra. He is 34 years of age. A batting allrounder, he is a right-hand batter and bowls right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, India A, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Maharashtra, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Jadhav has played in 59 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 1,174 runs at an average of 43.48. His highest score is 120. He has scored two centuries and five half-centuries.
Jadhav has taken 27 wickets at an average of 34.70. His bowling economy rate is 5.15. His best bowling figure is 3/23.
Jadhav made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Ranchi, Nov 16, 2014, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, Mar 13, 2019.
This Kedar Jadhav: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, India A, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Maharashtra, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Jadhav has played in 59 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 1,174 runs at an average of 43.48. His highest score is 120. He has scored two centuries and five half-centuries.
Jadhav has taken 27 wickets at an average of 34.70. His bowling economy rate is 5.15. His best bowling figure is 3/23.
Jadhav made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Ranchi, Nov 16, 2014, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, Mar 13, 2019.
This Kedar Jadhav: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Trolls For Criticising Her Over Mushy Instagram Posts
- Maruti Suzuki Sells 6 Lakh Baleno Premium Hatchbacks in 44 Months Since Launch
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- India vs South Africa | Battered Proteas Have Tools to Land Counterpunch on India
- Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results