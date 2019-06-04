Kuldeep Yadav: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4

Kuldeep Yadav is an Indian cricketer. He was born on December 14, 1994, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He is 24 years of age. He is a slow left-arm chinaman bowler and left-hand batter.He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Central Zone, India A, India Under-19s, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Under-19s.Yadav has played in 44 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 87 wickets at an average of 21.74. His bowling economy rate is 4.93. His best bowling figure is 6/25.Yadav has scored 100 runs at an average of 12.50. His highest score is 19. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.Yadav made his ODI debut against West Indies at Port of Spain, June 23, 2017, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at at Delhi, March 13, 2019.This Kuldeep Yadav: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.