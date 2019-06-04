English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MS Dhoni: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4
MS Dhoni is an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and is a part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 37 years old.
MS Dhoni is one of the leaders in the Indian cricket team. (Twitter/ ICC)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an Indian cricketer. He was born on July 7, 1981, Ranchi, Bihar (now Jharkhand). He is 37 years of age. He is a right-hand wicketkeeper batsman and occasionally bowls right-hand medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Asia XI, Bihar, Chennai Super Kings, Jharkhand, Rising Pune Supergiants.
Dhoni has played in 341 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 10,500 runs at an average of 50.72. His highest score is 183 not out. He has scored 10 centuries and 71 half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has taken 1 wicket at an average of 31.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.16. His best bowling figure is 1/14.
Dhoni made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Chittagong, December 23, 2004, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Ranchi, Mar 8, 2019.
This MS Dhoni: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.
