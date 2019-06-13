ICC Using Virat Kohli Photo For Countdown of India vs New Zealand Has Not Aged Well

Rain has been the frustrating constant of 2019 ICC World Cup and the Nottingham weather played spoiltsport once again on Thursday as India vs New Zealand was unable to start on time with the covers on the pitch of Trent Bridge.

The toss was supposed to take place at 2.30PM IST but rain intervened and till the time of publishing the article, the rain had not stopped. In fact, after some time, it started pouring even harder.

Ahead of the match, International Cricket Council (ICC) used a Virat Kohli photo on Twitter to post a countdown to the India-New Zealand match. In the photo, Kohli is showing 'five' and ICC captioned it as "Hey Virat, how many hours until #INDvNZ gets underway?"

However, with rain's intervention, the tweet surely did not age well and cricket fans came down hard at ICC for the failure.

Here are some of the funniest reactions from people on Twitter on the rain-troubled India match:

For the India-New Zealand match, the met department had predicted 'heavy prolonged rain' that it said could lead to 'localised flooding'.

Persistent rainfall this week has seen little cricket played. In the game between South Africa and West Indies, the former managed to reach 29/2 in 7.3 overs before rains brought an end to the proceedings. The next game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Wednesday's game between Australia and Pakistan was the first time this week when a match was not marred by rainfall.