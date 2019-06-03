Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

World Cup Points Table 2019: England on 3rd and Pakistan Rock Bottom Ahead of Clash

Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies lead the points table while Pakistan sit right at the bottom. Rassie van der Dussen leads the top scorers list while Oshane Thomas is the highest wicket-taker so far.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 3, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
World Cup Points Table 2019: England on 3rd and Pakistan Rock Bottom Ahead of Clash
The Cricket World Cup 2019 is taking place in England and Wales from May 30-June 14. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
England will aim to go on top of the ICC World Cup 2019 points table when they take on Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday. As both the teams are playing their second matches of the tournament, the stakes are still not that high.

However, for Pakistan, it will be important to bring themselves up after the humiliating defeat at the hands of West Indies - where they posted their second-lowest World Cup total.

England are the overwhelming favourites for the tournament and they started their campaign in an enthralling fashion when they thrashed South Africa with a 104-run victory.

On Sunday, Bangladesh sprung the first upset of the tournament when they outplayed South Africa by 21 runs after posting a massive 330 on the board. South Africa have endured a disastrous start to their campaign.

Here is the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019 after the completion of five matches:

World Cup table

TOP RUN-SCORERS IN WORLD CUP 2019

South Africans Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock lead the top scorers list with 91 runs in two innings while Ben Stokes is a close third with 89 runs in a single innings. He is likely to topple both the South Africans after England vs Pakistan on Monday.

Australia's David is on fourth having scored 89 runs as well but his strike rate of 78.07 is inferior to Stokes' 112.66. Mushfiqur Rahim's 78 runs in one innings completes the top five so far.

Shakib Al Hasan is on sixth with 75 runs, New Zealand's Martin Guptill take the seventh spot with 73 runs, South African Faf du Plessis is eighth having scored 67 runs in two innings. Australia captain Aaron Finch (66) and New Zealand's Colin Munro (58) are the bottom two in the top 10 list.

TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN WORLD CUP 2019

Oshane Thomas continues to lead the list of the highest wicket-takers so far in the tournament with four wickets to his name. In the match when West Indies thrashed Pakistan, Thomas had picked up the wickets of Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.

Imran Tahir, after four wickets from two innings, sits on the second spot in the list. The rest of the bowlers in the top 10 of wicket-takers in the tournament all have three wickets across their names. They are all given their spots in the list based on the amount of runs they have conceded.

3. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)
4. Jofra Archer (England)
5. Matt Henry (New Zealand)
6. Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)
7. Pat Cummins (Australia)
8. Andile Phehlukwayo (South Africa)
9. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)
10. Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)
