English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ravindra Jadeja: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4
Ravindra Jadeja is an Indian bowler and is part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in the Indian cricket team. (Photo Credit: AFP)
Loading...
Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja is an Indian cricketer. He was born on December 6, 1988, in Navagam-Khed, Saurashtra. He is 30 years of age. An all-rounder, he is a left-hand batter and bowls slow left-arm orthodox.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, India Under-19s, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Rajasthan Royals, Saurashtra, West Zone.
Jadeja has played in 151 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 2,035 runs at an average of 29.92. His highest score is 87. He has scored zero centuries and 10 half-centuries.
Jadeja has taken 174 wickets at an average of 35.89. His bowling economy rate is 4.88. His best bowling figure is 5/36.
Jadeja made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS), February 8, 2009, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, Mar 13, 2019.
This Ravindra Jadeja: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, India Under-19s, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Rajasthan Royals, Saurashtra, West Zone.
Jadeja has played in 151 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 2,035 runs at an average of 29.92. His highest score is 87. He has scored zero centuries and 10 half-centuries.
Jadeja has taken 174 wickets at an average of 35.89. His bowling economy rate is 4.88. His best bowling figure is 5/36.
Jadeja made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS), February 8, 2009, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, Mar 13, 2019.
This Ravindra Jadeja: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shaheer Sheikh Bonds with Erica Fernandes and Sonarika Bhadoria in Indonesia, Shares Pics
- iPadOS at WWDC 2019: You Wanted iOS And macOS to Merge, But Apple Has Instead Erected a Third Pivot
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'English Crowds 'Stupid' to Boo Warner'
- Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
- Indian Startup Working on Mainstream ML Among 11 Chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results