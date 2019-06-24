Shakib Al Hasan Reminder of 2011 World Cup's Yuvraj Singh: Twitter in Awe of Bangladeshi All-Rounder

Shakib Al Hasan hogged the limelight once again on Monday as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan 62 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Shakib starred with both the bat and the ball to put Bangladesh in a victorious situation.

Shakib became the first Bangladeshi batsman to score 1000 runs in a World Cup when he scored 51 off 69 against Afghanistan. With his score on Monday, he also overtook David Warner as the top scorer of the tournament, having scored 476 runs compared to Warner's 447.

Shakib has been in a brilliant form this World Cup. Here is his performance with the bat in each of Bangladesh's matches so far:

1st Match, vs South Africa: 75 off 84 deliveries

2nd Match, vs New Zealand: 64 off 68 deliveries

3rd Match, vs England: 121 off 119 deliveries

4th Match, vs Sri Lanka: Washed out

5th Match, vs West Indies: 124 not out off 99 deliveries

6th Match, vs Australia: 41 off 41 deliveries

Even with the ball, Shakib has been nothing short of brilliant. Against Afghanistan on Monday, Shakib registered his second five-wicket haul as he dismissed Gulbadin Naib (47), Rahmat Shah (24), Asghar Afghan (20), Mohammad Nabi (0) and Najibullah Zadran (23).

In fact in the 29th over, when Naib was looking good and trying to build a partnership to take Afghanistan through, Shakib came and in a space of three deliveries, he knocked over Naib and Nabi to dent Afghanistan's chances.

With his five-wicket haul, he joined a rare club of brilliance, where a player scored a half century and picked five wickets in the same match.

Here is Shakib's bowling performance throughout the tournament so far:

1st Match, vs South Africa: 1/50 (Aiden Markram [45])

2nd Match, vs New Zealand: 2/47 (Martin Guptill [25], Colin Munro [24])

3rd Match, vs England: 0/71

4th Match, vs Sri Lanka: Washed out

5th Match, vs West Indies: 2/54 (Evin Lewis [70], Nicholas Pooran [25])

6th Match, vs Australia: 0/50

Twitter was in awe of Shakib's performance and could not help but praise the all-rounder for single-handedly leading Bangladesh's charge in the tournament.

Such was Shakib's brilliance that people compared his contribution to the performance of Yuvraj Singh (with both bat and ball) in the 2011 ICC World Cup, which India won.

Twitter was convinced that whoever wins the World Cup, Shakib deserves the Player of the Tournament award.

#ShakibAlHasan is in some different league now, reminds me of Yuvi from WC11, whomsoever wins he deserves to be Player of the Tournament.#BANvAFG — Cha-cha (@arey_bhai_bhai) June 24, 2019

He can win you games with the bat as well as the ball! He is a true gem!?? Shakib Al Hasan take a bow!@Sah75official#BANvAFG #ShakibAlHasan — Kshitij Raja (@KshitijRaja7) June 24, 2019

I repeat Shakib is the best all rounder I have seen since Jacques Kallis,not even Ben Stokes as the Poms have hyped up comes close to him.The guy is simply a legend! #RiseOfTheTigers #BANvAFG #ShakibAlHasan #CWC19 — Udit (@udit_buch) June 24, 2019

Take a bow @Sah75official ?? You will be remembered as one of the best all-rounders to ever grace the field. #BANvAFG #ShakibAlHasan — Anurag Anand (@Explorer_Anurag) June 24, 2019

#Clinical from #ShakibAlHasan... He is playing like a dream this #WorldCup... Will single handedly take #Bangladesh to semi-final... He has turned the game on its head... It was looking so balanced till he dismissed #Naib & #Nabi within a space of 3 balls... #BANvAFG #CWC19 — ????????????....??SDian (@vikshi1311) June 24, 2019

Shakib is now the only man in the earth to score 1000-plus runs and take 30-plus wickets in the World Cups. #ShakibAlHasan #CWC19 #RiseOfTheTigers #BANvAFG — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 24, 2019