Shakib Al Hasan Reminder of 2011 World Cup's Yuvraj Singh: Twitter in Awe of Bangladeshi All-Rounder
ICC World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan scored 51 and picked a five-wicket haul to lead Bangladesh to a 62-run win over Afghanistan in Southampton.
Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to score 1000-plus runs and pick 30 wickets at World Cups. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Shakib Al Hasan hogged the limelight once again on Monday as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan 62 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Shakib starred with both the bat and the ball to put Bangladesh in a victorious situation.
Shakib became the first Bangladeshi batsman to score 1000 runs in a World Cup when he scored 51 off 69 against Afghanistan. With his score on Monday, he also overtook David Warner as the top scorer of the tournament, having scored 476 runs compared to Warner's 447.
Shakib has been in a brilliant form this World Cup. Here is his performance with the bat in each of Bangladesh's matches so far:
1st Match, vs South Africa: 75 off 84 deliveries
2nd Match, vs New Zealand: 64 off 68 deliveries
3rd Match, vs England: 121 off 119 deliveries
4th Match, vs Sri Lanka: Washed out
5th Match, vs West Indies: 124 not out off 99 deliveries
6th Match, vs Australia: 41 off 41 deliveries
Even with the ball, Shakib has been nothing short of brilliant. Against Afghanistan on Monday, Shakib registered his second five-wicket haul as he dismissed Gulbadin Naib (47), Rahmat Shah (24), Asghar Afghan (20), Mohammad Nabi (0) and Najibullah Zadran (23).
In fact in the 29th over, when Naib was looking good and trying to build a partnership to take Afghanistan through, Shakib came and in a space of three deliveries, he knocked over Naib and Nabi to dent Afghanistan's chances.
With his five-wicket haul, he joined a rare club of brilliance, where a player scored a half century and picked five wickets in the same match.
Here is Shakib's bowling performance throughout the tournament so far:
1st Match, vs South Africa: 1/50 (Aiden Markram [45])
2nd Match, vs New Zealand: 2/47 (Martin Guptill [25], Colin Munro [24])
3rd Match, vs England: 0/71
4th Match, vs Sri Lanka: Washed out
5th Match, vs West Indies: 2/54 (Evin Lewis [70], Nicholas Pooran [25])
6th Match, vs Australia: 0/50
Twitter was in awe of Shakib's performance and could not help but praise the all-rounder for single-handedly leading Bangladesh's charge in the tournament.
Such was Shakib's brilliance that people compared his contribution to the performance of Yuvraj Singh (with both bat and ball) in the 2011 ICC World Cup, which India won.
Twitter was convinced that whoever wins the World Cup, Shakib deserves the Player of the Tournament award.
#ShakibAlHasan is in some different league now, reminds me of Yuvi from WC11, whomsoever wins he deserves to be Player of the Tournament.#BANvAFG— Cha-cha (@arey_bhai_bhai) June 24, 2019
He can win you games with the bat as well as the ball! He is a true gem!?? Shakib Al Hasan take a bow!@Sah75official#BANvAFG #ShakibAlHasan— Kshitij Raja (@KshitijRaja7) June 24, 2019
6 overs. 8 runs. 4 Wickets. This is insane.#ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/tZx6wdHmpu— Ahmed (@Kingofucl) June 24, 2019
I repeat Shakib is the best all rounder I have seen since Jacques Kallis,not even Ben Stokes as the Poms have hyped up comes close to him.The guy is simply a legend! #RiseOfTheTigers #BANvAFG #ShakibAlHasan #CWC19— Udit (@udit_buch) June 24, 2019
Give that 'Player of the tournament' to @Sah75official right here and right now. Whataaaaa player! #ShakibAlHasan #BANvAFG #CWC19— Vickas (??????) (@vickastomar) June 24, 2019
Take a bow @Sah75official ?? You will be remembered as one of the best all-rounders to ever grace the field. #BANvAFG #ShakibAlHasan— Anurag Anand (@Explorer_Anurag) June 24, 2019
#Clinical from #ShakibAlHasan... He is playing like a dream this #WorldCup... Will single handedly take #Bangladesh to semi-final... He has turned the game on its head... It was looking so balanced till he dismissed #Naib & #Nabi within a space of 3 balls... #BANvAFG #CWC19— ????????????....??SDian (@vikshi1311) June 24, 2019
@Sah75official equalies @YUVSTRONG12's record to score 50 plus and to take 2 wickets plus in #CWC four times... The best and consistent allrounder in the world... @cricketworldcup @BCBtigers @ACBofficials #ShakibAlHasan #Shakib #CWC19 #CWC2019#AFGvIND #BANvsAFG#cricket— Bandana Proteas ABD Adhikari?? (@sparklingtutu17) June 24, 2019
If Cricket had trump cards, #shakibalhasan Shakib would be HulkHogan #Bangladesh #CWC19 #BANvAFG— desh (@desh) June 24, 2019
Shakib is now the only man in the earth to score 1000-plus runs and take 30-plus wickets in the World Cups. #ShakibAlHasan #CWC19 #RiseOfTheTigers #BANvAFG— Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 24, 2019
#ShakibAlHasan is on absolute fire today. First with the bat, and now with the ball. . Won't be an exaggeration to call him the best all-rounder this #CWC19 #BANvAFG #BANvsAFG— Swetha Harini (@Swez_S) June 24, 2019
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies: It's Not IPL so Pressure to Perform Will be Different For WI Batsmen - Chahal
- AIFF Responds After I-League Clubs Threaten to Move Court if ISL Gets Top Division Status
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
- Vodafone RED Family Plans Priced Rs 598 Onwards Offer Bill Guarantee And One Mobile Bill For an Entire Family
- ‘Cricket Not About Six Pack’: Jayawardane Uses Malinga’s Viral Image to Hail Heroics Against England
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s