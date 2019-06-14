Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sourav Ganguly Provides Solution For Washouts at ICC World Cup 2019

Sourav Ganguly had his say on how the organisers of Cricket World Cup 2019 can prevent from more matches getting washed out.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 14, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly Provides Solution For Washouts at ICC World Cup 2019
Four matches at Cricket World Cup 2019 have been washed out so far. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sourav Ganguly suggested a change of covers to prevent matches from getting washed out at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Rain has been wrecking havoc with the tournament as four matches have been washed out and three of them did not even see the toss.

On Thursday, India vs New Zealand was also rained down at as relentless rain in Nottingham did not even allow the toss to happen. Such has been the case that fans on social media are declaring that rain will be the table topper of the tournament if the situation carries on.

Now, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Ganguly has offered a solution to the problem and said the World Cup officials should use the light covers and cover the entire ground and not just the pitch.

"The covers that are used in India at the Eden Gardens are from England and using them here (in England) would have meant spending half the cost and it is also tax-free, so they should have used those here anyway.

"In India, we use these covers for all matches, so that when the rain stops the match can resume within 10 minutes. They are very light covers, it's not difficult to lift it, You don't need too much manpower. The blue covers that were used earlier in India used to take more than 10 times the time and people in comparison to now," Ganguly told the official broadcasters.

It was Ganguly who introduced the policy of covering the entire ground after he took charge of CAB and he further explained that the light covers also let sunlight pass through them, which means the grass will remain in a better condition.

"The covers that are in Eden Gardens and in Lord's are translucent covers, so light goes past it. This way the grass won't dry up nor will the colour change from green to brown, if you use them to cover the outfield. For such important matches, and in a tournament like the World Cup - especially in a country like England where the rain is so frequent, having these covers are very important, especially on the outfield as well," Ganguly explained.

Ganguly, however, did mention that the game between India and New Zealand was not possible for reasons different from the type of cover.

"Today's case is different, the match was called off not only because of the rain today - but it has been raining continuously for the past three days. The two reasons for the delay were firstly, the wet pitch and secondly, something that the viewers on screen can't see is how dark the ground is, the match can't begin in such a dark setting," Ganguly said.

