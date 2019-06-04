English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijay Shankar: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4
Vijay Shankar is an Indian all-rounder and is part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.
Vijay Shankar is the second all-rounder of the Indian cricket team. (Photo Credit: AP)
Vijay Shankar is an Indian cricketer. He was born on October January 26, 1991, in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. He is 28 years of age. An allrounder, he is a right-hand batter and bowls right-arm medium.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, India A, Lyca Kovai Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu Districts XI.
Shankar has played in 9 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 165 runs at an average of 33. His highest score is 46. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.
Shankar has taken 2 wickets at an average of 94.00. His bowling economy rate is 5.61. His best bowling figure is 2/15.
Shankar made his ODI debut against Australia at Melbourne, January 18, 2019, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, March 13, 2019, 2019.
This Vijay Shankar: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.
