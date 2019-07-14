Yuvraj Singh Lashes Out at Indian Team Management For Middle Order Woes After World Cup Exit

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has slammed the team management for its handling of the crucial no. 4 spot in the batting order after India’s ouster from the World Cup.

Joining the several voices that have raised concerns about the selection process that has led to the middle order rut, Singh said that the team management should have groomed someone for the spot and stuck to him rather than chopping and changing after every few matches.

If someone was failing at No. 4, the team management should have told that player that he was going to play the World Cup. Like in the 2003 World Cup, we were playing New Zealand before the tournament, everybody was failing. But the same team played in the World Cup," Yuvraj told Times of India.

Singling out the treatment of Ambati Rayudu, he said it was disappointing to see how he was sidelined. “He was in the contention for the World Cup. He got runs in New Zealand but after three or four bad innings, he got dropped," Yuvraj added.

India had finished the group stages of the tournament at the top of the points table riding on the spectacular form of the top order, but failed to chase a 240-run target in the 1st semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester on Wednesday.

"And then Rishabh (Pant) came in and he got dropped. If No. 4 is a crucial position in ODI cricket, if you want someone to do well in that position, you will have to back him. You can't drop someone if he is unable to do well all the time," he said.

Test opener KL Rahul was selected for the number four slot by the team management going into the World Cup, even though the selectors led by MSK Prasad said that all-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked for that spot for the showpiece event.

After Shikhar Dhawan's injury, Rahul was moved to the opening slot and Pant was brought in as cover. After Shankar too got injured, they flew in opener Mayank Agarwal to fit into the squad. Rayudu, who was in the reserve squad, was not called up despite the injuries, prompting him to announce retirement.