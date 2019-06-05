As India Looks to Put South Africa to Sword, Virat Kohli Faces Three Selection Headaches

India will finally kickstart its World Cup 2019 campaign on Wednesday, 13 days after Virat Kohli and company arrived in England, and will face a struggling South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Although Virat Kohli said at the pre-match press conference that India would get the advantage of playing last, the team could be a bit rusty as it has not had any competitive action for a week.

India cannot afford to be complacent despite the Proteas’ poor form and injury concerns and would look to start on a strong note. To achieve that, the Indian skipper must get the team combination right as he faces three or four tough decisions.

Apart from the pitch condition, the English weather would also dictate the XI India fields today with the weatherman predicting a cloud cover over the Rose Bowl that could lend itself to swing movement. Kohli had hinted on Tuesday that he may go with the three-bowler combination to take full advantage of the conditions.

While the no.4 spot has been all but sealed by KL Rahul with his century against Bangladesh in the warm-up game, there are still questions over the first choice XI.

Play Shami or Bhuvneshwar or both?

Although Kohli did not rule out playing three seamers keeping in mind the conditions, the question of Mohammed Shami or Bhuvaneshwar Kumar would still play on his mind as he picks the team.

Kumar, a natural swing bowler, is perfect for the English conditions but his form off-late in the one-day format has been less than great, while Shami has been in great form ever since he made his comeback.

But playing both seamers would mean India can’t play both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, and given their success and South Africa’s vulnerability against spin that seems unlikely. Also, Hardik Pandya also offers a seam-up bowling option, so India may decide it does not need a third frontline pacer.

Jadeja or Two Wrist Spinners

Since Champions Trophy 2017, India have opted for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and the duo have done an outstanding job. Although Kuldeep's form hasn't been that great recently, he can still prove to be a lethal weapon for India.

However, the return of Ravindra Jadeja in the squad and his performance since Asia Cup 2018 have given India another option and he also gives India more depth in batting and his brilliant fielding skills. Jadeja was outstanding with his all-round performance in both the warm-up games and makes a strong case for his inclusion in the playing XI.

The No.6 Position?

Speaking during the press conference on the eve of India’s tournament opener against South Africa at Southampton, Kohli said all-rounder Jadhav has regained fitness after missing out on both the warm-up games due to a shoulder injury he picked up during the IPL.

Jadhav has been an indispensable part of the lineup as he adds the finishing touches with the bat and has a better strike rate with the ball than both Jadeja and Pandya since he started to bowl for India. But putting him straight into the lineup without any match practice may not be the wisest move.

His spot at No. 6 in the could also could go to Dinesh Karthik, who was in fine touch in the IPL and is also a good fielder to boot. But there are other options too, as India could play Jadeja instead and then play both the wrist spinners as well.