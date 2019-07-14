Take the pledge to vote

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip Pen Note for England to be Read Ahead of World Cup Final Against New Zealand

Ahead of the World Cup final, the Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wanted to extend their wishes to the team of England and let them know that they will be rooting for them in the final.

July 14, 2019
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip Pen Note for England to be Read Ahead of World Cup Final Against New Zealand
Fille photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (REUTERS)
The whole of England is prepared to break in a jamboree of celebration as Eoin Morgan’s band of buccaneers return to Lord’s one last last time on Sunday to face New Zealand at the World Cup final.

After 27 years of disappointment and unrelenting cock ups whenever the cricketing nations of the world have come together, England now have another go at winning the one-day trophy.

With the team playing on their home soil, Britain is currently reeling under a sporting fervour. The English royalty, too, is prepared for the big day. Extending their support, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, who is known to be a cricket-lover, have penned a note that will be read out to Morgan and his men before they take to the fields.

According to a report in The Sun, the Queen of England Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wanted to extend their wishes to the team and let them know that they will be rooting for them in the final.

“Philip, in particular, has been following their efforts intently and was thrilled by the win over the Aussies,” a royal source was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew will be the sole royal spectator at Lord’s and will hand over the trophy to the winners.

Hopefully the quality of the best team will decide the outcome. Most certainly a new team will win the trophy. After 12 tournaments West Indies, India, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won the World Cup. This will be England’s fourth time in the final.

Pince Harry also sent England’s cricket team a letter, which read: “Go out and enjoy it and do your country proud.” PM Theresa May and her husband Philip are expected at Lord’s, as is ex-Premier John Major.

England continue to be the tournament favourites and while there are logical reasons for England supporters to be optimistic, the shocking semi-final upsets of Australia and India, cannot be ignored and nothing in the end, can be taken for granted. This is after all, the World Cup final.

